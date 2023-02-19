V0.1.6 Upgrades and miscellaneous

V0.1.6
Features:
- Added upgrade tree for anti-missile turrets.
- Added upgrade tree for force fields.
- Added upgrade tree for burst lasers.
- Added upgrade tree for floors.
- Added upgrade tree for heavy lasers.
- Added upgrade tree for engine.
- Added upgrade tree for reborn station.
- Added upgrade tree for artillery.
- Added upgrade tree for Flak weapon.
Fixes:
-
Fixed null refs.
-
Fixed issue with power usage not showing up in the upgrade menu.
-
Small fixes and UX for pausing and resuming the game.
-
Balance:
-
Increased the max level of character skills to 15.
Misc:
- Added visual hint on weapon targeting reticle for the weapon’s control group.
- Main font changed. The square font used was difficult to read in many situations.
