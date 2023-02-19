 Skip to content

Rogue Station update for 19 February 2023

V0.1.6 Upgrades and miscellaneous

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.1.6

Features:

  • Added upgrade tree for anti-missile turrets.
  • Added upgrade tree for force fields.
  • Added upgrade tree for burst lasers.
  • Added upgrade tree for floors.
  • Added upgrade tree for heavy lasers.
  • Added upgrade tree for engine.
  • Added upgrade tree for reborn station.
  • Added upgrade tree for artillery.
  • Added upgrade tree for Flak weapon.

Fixes:

  • Fixed null refs.

  • Fixed issue with power usage not showing up in the upgrade menu.

  • Small fixes and UX for pausing and resuming the game.

  • Balance:

  • Increased the max level of character skills to 15.

Misc:

  • Added visual hint on weapon targeting reticle for the weapon’s control group.
  • Main font changed. The square font used was difficult to read in many situations.

