Unlanded update for 19 February 2023

Update #6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I finally feel confident about how the game should be in its final state. So we aim for a full release this Summer, early summer to be more precise. It may transfer into the late summer, but quite unlikely.

Also, this update brings some ship destruction effects and some fixes.

Thank you for staying tuned and have a good weekend!

Changelog:

  • new ship atmosphere burn effect
  • new ship antimatter destruction effect
  • new ship darkness destruction effect
  • updated ship dark matter destruction effect
  • updated ship liquid destruction effect
  • bugfixes

