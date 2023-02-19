1.9.7.7 Official and beta updates

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same

If there is an update when the file file is missing, go to Steam Client - Library List - mydockfinder - right-click menu - Properties - Local File - Verify software file integrity



If the desktop icon is not displayed after enabling pre-stage scheduling, you can right-click on the desktop-view-display desktop icon to enable display desktop icon



Let's start with solutions to a few common and more serious problems

1, The dock icon shows abnormal, you can clear the system icon cache, restart the program on it, if you will not clear the system icon cache, you can clear the system icon cache in preferences - about, and then restart the computer

2. After the desktop monitor or notebook external monitor uses MyFinder to adjust the brightness, the monitor does not display any content completely black screen, generally there are two situations, the first is the majority. The first is that the display self-protection or code adjustment brightness causes the display configuration file to be confused, and finally the display brightness becomes 0, so it is all black and does not display content, you can disconnect the monitor and then connect the computer to the TV at home, that is, use the TV instead of the monitor to enter the system, and then connect the black screen monitor at the same time, to connect the TV and the monitor to the computer at the same time, and then use the myfinder monitor menu to adjust the brightness of the monitor that has been blackened, Generally, adjusting to 50 can restore the display to the default configuration, and the display can display content; The second situation is that the monitor is damaged by the motherboard or other parts and can only be returned to the factory for repair, so there is no finder to adjust the brightness of the monitor, please use it as appropriate, but the notebook's own screen to adjust the brightness will not have any problems, basically the external monitor will have problems

Changelog

Fixed the issue that the tray icon was missing in the previous version

Fixed the flickering issue of the previous version of the pre-stage scheduling window list

Fixed an issue where the rounded corners of the previous version screen occasionally did not appear

Optimized the dock window preview hiding mechanism

Add the function of clicking the middle mouse button to close the window in the pre-stage scheduling window list

myfinder adds the function of clicking the upper right corner to close the current maximized window, which is equivalent to retaining the operating characteristics of the Windows system, the mouse can not find the window close button, directly the upper right corner of the brainless right button to close the window, can be opened in preferences - myfinder universal

Fixed the issue that the previous version of the online boot mode Steam cloud backup failed

Adapt to CAD2022, fix the problem of window minimization display exception and pre-stage scheduling display exception in multi-tab situations

Preferences - About, added the function of clearing the system icon cache, clearing the system icon cache will restart the explorer, and it is recommended to restart the computer after clearing the system icon cache

Corrected Turkish translation, thanks to netizen @Abdulvahap Çakmak

Upgrade the WinUI library

Fixed the issue that when the previous version of the pre-stage scheduling had only one external window and the preference window, the window list icon was displayed back and forth

Rewriting myfinder, each screen can now be rendered independently, each screen is displayed in immersive mode at the same time, and GPU rendering colors and shadows are all enabled

Upcoming updates for the next release

MyFinder can adjust different zoom sizes for multiple screens