📢 Notification of Maintenance at Feb 19th, 07:30 - 09:30(PST) & Update Details

📢Maintenance Guide📢

We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.

The duration of the maintenance may be adjusted due to technical issues.

PST: Feb 19th, 07:30 - 09:30

CET: Feb 19th, 16:30 - 18:30

KST: Feb 20th, 00:30 - 02:30

Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.

Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.

🔧 Fixed Bug 🔧

Model collision-related issues

- Intermittent collision check error on door

- Fixed where the Character collision check process is not working properly



2) Improvement on server sync issue

We'll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.

Thank you, survivors!