📢 Notification of Maintenance at Feb 19th, 07:30 - 09:30(PST) & Update Details

📢Maintenance Guide📢
We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.
The duration of the maintenance may be adjusted due to technical issues.
PST: Feb 19th, 07:30 - 09:30
CET: Feb 19th, 16:30 - 18:30
KST: Feb 20th, 00:30 - 02:30
Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.
Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.
🚧Update Details🚧
🔧 Fixed Bug 🔧
- Model collision-related issues
- Intermittent collision check error on door
- Fixed where the Character collision check process is not working properly
2) Improvement on server sync issue
We'll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.
Thank you, survivors!
Changed files in this update