 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dysterra update for 19 February 2023

📢 Notification of Maintenance at Feb 19th, 07:30 - 09:30(PST) & Update Details

Share · View all patches · Build 10586557 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

📢Maintenance Guide📢

We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.
The duration of the maintenance may be adjusted due to technical issues.

PST: Feb 19th, 07:30 - 09:30
CET: Feb 19th, 16:30 - 18:30
KST: Feb 20th, 00:30 - 02:30

Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.
Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.

🚧Update Details🚧
🔧 Fixed Bug 🔧
  1. Model collision-related issues

    - Intermittent collision check error on door
    - Fixed where the Character collision check process is not working properly
    
2) Improvement on server sync issue

We'll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.

Thank you, survivors!

Changed files in this update

Terra Fire Content Depot 1527891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link