Conquest of Elysium 5 update for 23 February 2023

Conquest of Elysium 5.28

This update contains some new groups of independents that might defend Elysium as well as a new magic item that could be found. Apart from that there is also the usual bunch of tweaks and bug fixes.

General

  • Fix for disguised apes showing their true appearance while moving
  • Sea Dragon couldn't move properly in fights
  • A few more possible independent groups for Elysium
  • Tweaked the defenders of Desert Palace
  • One new magic item
  • Can now passwall diagonally as well
  • Guard tower spawning was not disabled by non-empire independents
  • Fix for statues getting the wrong name
  • Frozen seas on the Primal Plane only cost 1 MP, fixed
  • Some more buff spells now only affect friendly units
  • Typo & Stat fixes

Network / Multiplayer

  • North/South percentages didn't work in network lobby games

Modding

  • Event variable used by rituals didn't work in network games
  • cleareventvar didn't work

