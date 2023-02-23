Conquest of Elysium 5.28

This update contains some new groups of independents that might defend Elysium as well as a new magic item that could be found. Apart from that there is also the usual bunch of tweaks and bug fixes.

General

Fix for disguised apes showing their true appearance while moving

Sea Dragon couldn't move properly in fights

A few more possible independent groups for Elysium

Tweaked the defenders of Desert Palace

One new magic item

Can now passwall diagonally as well

Guard tower spawning was not disabled by non-empire independents

Fix for statues getting the wrong name

Frozen seas on the Primal Plane only cost 1 MP, fixed

Some more buff spells now only affect friendly units

Typo & Stat fixes

Network / Multiplayer

North/South percentages didn't work in network lobby games

Modding