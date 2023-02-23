Conquest of Elysium 5.28

This update contains some new groups of independents that might defend Elysium as well as a new magic item that could be found. Apart from that there is also the usual bunch of tweaks and bug fixes.
General
- Fix for disguised apes showing their true appearance while moving
- Sea Dragon couldn't move properly in fights
- A few more possible independent groups for Elysium
- Tweaked the defenders of Desert Palace
- One new magic item
- Can now passwall diagonally as well
- Guard tower spawning was not disabled by non-empire independents
- Fix for statues getting the wrong name
- Frozen seas on the Primal Plane only cost 1 MP, fixed
- Some more buff spells now only affect friendly units
- Typo & Stat fixes
Network / Multiplayer
- North/South percentages didn't work in network lobby games
Modding
- Event variable used by rituals didn't work in network games
- cleareventvar didn't work
Changed files in this update