Master of Puppets update for 19 February 2023

V1.2.25

Build 10586474

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch is primarily aimed at fixing the Omol Cleansing which was broken because of the drag-to-move fix in 1.2.24. (I simply forgot to apply the fix across all campaigns which left "The Omol Cleansing" in a strange non functioning hybrid state).

It does, however, also include a couple of minor features and fixes:

  • Tapping a tile will now show line-of-sight markers from that tile in all directions
  • Ambient occlusion had been accidentally disabled in a previous build.
  • Tile markers were using a silly amount of material switches and texture memory which is now fixed for a small performance boost.
  • Mechanic Skill now requires line of sight (this was always the case, but implicit when tiles could not block on edges. Since walls now allow two units to be adjacent without actually being able to see each other, an explicit line-of-sight check was needed)
  • Added colliders to mechs and map visuals for particle collision

Changed files in this update

