Hey Drivers! A small technical update.
Basic Game:
- Boss races are now affected by the AI difficulty setting
- Stunt golf has better hole visibility
- Added Portuguese Brazilian localization
- Alaska map visuals corrected
Dead Out:
- Damage balance fixes in Dead Out mode
- Komrad-griffers can now fight each other
- Machine gun when low on ammo changes sound for more information
- Minor fixes
We hope you enjoyed the experimental mode! Please do not forget to leave a review of the game if you liked it.
We are also working on support for mods and multiplayer is also in development, but needs more time. Good luck on the roads!
Changed files in this update