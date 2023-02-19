 Skip to content

TRAIL OUT update for 19 February 2023

A small technical update

Build 10586393

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Drivers! A small technical update.

Basic Game:

  • Boss races are now affected by the AI difficulty setting
  • Stunt golf has better hole visibility
  • Added Portuguese Brazilian localization
  • Alaska map visuals corrected

Dead Out:

  • Damage balance fixes in Dead Out mode
  • Komrad-griffers can now fight each other
  • Machine gun when low on ammo changes sound for more information
  • Minor fixes

We hope you enjoyed the experimental mode! Please do not forget to leave a review of the game if you liked it.

We are also working on support for mods and multiplayer is also in development, but needs more time. Good luck on the roads!

