Hey Drivers! A small technical update.

Basic Game:

Boss races are now affected by the AI difficulty setting

Stunt golf has better hole visibility

Added Portuguese Brazilian localization

Alaska map visuals corrected

Dead Out:

Damage balance fixes in Dead Out mode

Komrad-griffers can now fight each other

Machine gun when low on ammo changes sound for more information

Minor fixes

We hope you enjoyed the experimental mode! Please do not forget to leave a review of the game if you liked it.

We are also working on support for mods and multiplayer is also in development, but needs more time. Good luck on the roads!