Patch 1.1.3 + Arthas - Origins Announcement

-Added ability to select an episode.

-Small edits.

-Increased difficulty on the last difficulty level.

-Slightly improved optimization

-Added a download for future DLCs

Little about the future DLC

-The DLC will be called "Arthas - Origins".

The DLC will be felt as a full numbered part, rather than an add-on, and its duration will be at least as long as "The Game"

-The DLC will be completely free and will be released in the spring

-The DLC will require a copy of "Arthas - The Game" to run.

-The place of action will only be Vinnitsa and the "Origns" storyline takes place before the "The Game" event

-The story will be devoted to the typical everyday life of the "Venetian maniac"