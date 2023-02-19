Patch 1.1.3 + Arthas - Origins Announcement

-Added ability to select an episode.
-Small edits.
-Increased difficulty on the last difficulty level.
-Slightly improved optimization
-Added a download for future DLCs
Little about the future DLC
-The DLC will be called "Arthas - Origins".
The DLC will be felt as a full numbered part, rather than an add-on, and its duration will be at least as long as "The Game"
-The DLC will be completely free and will be released in the spring
-The DLC will require a copy of "Arthas - The Game" to run.
-The place of action will only be Vinnitsa and the "Origns" storyline takes place before the "The Game" event
-The story will be devoted to the typical everyday life of the "Venetian maniac"
Changed files in this update