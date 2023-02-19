 Skip to content

Led It Rain update for 19 February 2023

Led It Rain Electryfying Valentine

Build 10586319 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Led It Rain Valentines day main Patch Update ver 1.4311

-50% SALE

High velocity motorcycle shooting racing action. Gasoline and love.
4 levels; Burial, Depot, Abyss and Swamp.

-Electric guitar mounted weapon along side shark
-New aiming mouse look logic, turn view freely and aim is in middle and corrected on turning and leaning
-Enemies attack on board bike, hit them with melee (F)
-Pressing shift now boosts player bike more
-Upgraded graphics, all levels now share same post process profile and bloom and HDR is corrected

-Removed temporally: Mansion level

[Ataverti homepage](www.ataverti.com)

