Territory update for 19 February 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.66 – Bullet Time and Map Improvements

Territory – Alpha 5.66 – Bullet Time and Map Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Bullet Time option for Aim Down Sights (ADS) (Single Player only, Optional Setting in Control Settings Menu – Disabled by Default)
  • Keybind for Bullet Time (SP Only) regardless of whether Bullet Time for ADS settings option is enabled or not – Default keybind is C (hold), you should be able to hold it with your thumb, depending on the size of your thumb, that is.

Changed

  • Buckshot per pellet damage increased
  • All large base build parts hit points doubled to counter the faster firing rate and higher damage of raiders and soldiers
  • Added a small amount of camera lag to smooth the control movement in third person
  • Regular item highlight/outline is now blue, Weapons are still red
  • Changed out harvestable rocks to a more varied selection

Fixed

  • Missing sound mix modifier on take damage
  • Arrows not appearing and disappearing in Quiver when holding the bow and drop/pickup arrows
  • Changed the lower body strafe left animation when holding the primitive bow to prevent the body getting all twisted up
  • Improved Stone and Metal Pickaxe hit trace
  • Fixed some of the double footstep sound issues
  • Bear walk and run blendspace animations

Performance

  • Reduced foliage density to decrease level loading time by 50%

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
