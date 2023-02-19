Territory – Alpha 5.66 – Bullet Time and Map Improvements

Added
- Bullet Time option for Aim Down Sights (ADS) (Single Player only, Optional Setting in Control Settings Menu – Disabled by Default)
- Keybind for Bullet Time (SP Only) regardless of whether Bullet Time for ADS settings option is enabled or not – Default keybind is C (hold), you should be able to hold it with your thumb, depending on the size of your thumb, that is.
Changed
- Buckshot per pellet damage increased
- All large base build parts hit points doubled to counter the faster firing rate and higher damage of raiders and soldiers
- Added a small amount of camera lag to smooth the control movement in third person
- Regular item highlight/outline is now blue, Weapons are still red
- Changed out harvestable rocks to a more varied selection
Fixed
- Missing sound mix modifier on take damage
- Arrows not appearing and disappearing in Quiver when holding the bow and drop/pickup arrows
- Changed the lower body strafe left animation when holding the primitive bow to prevent the body getting all twisted up
- Improved Stone and Metal Pickaxe hit trace
- Fixed some of the double footstep sound issues
- Bear walk and run blendspace animations
Performance
- Reduced foliage density to decrease level loading time by 50%
