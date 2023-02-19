 Skip to content

BAD END THEATER update for 19 February 2023

Ukrainian Translation Now Available

Share · View all patches · Build 10586303

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BAD END THEATER has been translated to ukrainian, thanks to storyteller613!

v1.6.5 updates:

  • added ukrainian translation

thanks for playing BAD END THEATER!

-nami

