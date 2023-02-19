 Skip to content

Space Game: Star We There Yet? update for 19 February 2023

Patch Notes: V20.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey voyagers! Here's your fixes and changes!

Patch Notes: Version 20.8

  • First Time User Experience won't "brick" accounts if done in the wrong order or disconnecting in the middle.
  • Space Cow occurrence reduced.
  • Space Cow won't moo in battle.
  • ST4N's ability text has been updated to match his ability: He doesn't sacrifice a battlefield drone, he sacrifices a random hangar drone.
  • 23 destinations have been added.
  • Additional server stability improvements have been made. It's been 26 hours without a crash. dangit.

Signed,
Merge Conflict (dev)

