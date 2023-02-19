Patch Notes: V20.8

Hey voyagers! Here's your fixes and changes!
Patch Notes: Version 20.8
- First Time User Experience won't "brick" accounts if done in the wrong order or disconnecting in the middle.
- Space Cow occurrence reduced.
- Space Cow won't moo in battle.
- ST4N's ability text has been updated to match his ability: He doesn't sacrifice a battlefield drone, he sacrifices a random hangar drone.
- 23 destinations have been added.
- Additional server stability improvements have been made. It's been
26 hours without a crash.dangit.
Signed,
Merge Conflict (dev)
