Jump Fucker update for 19 February 2023

Pre-Release features additions

Share · View all patches · Build 10586232 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

Full English Voice Acting
Streamer Mode
Steam Achievements
Partial Controler Support ( Main Menu and Ingame Menu still need a mouse, but all the gameplay can be done with a controler )

Changed files in this update

Depot 2287601
