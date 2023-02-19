 Skip to content

Project Utgardr update for 19 February 2023

Project Updates #3 | EA v0.0.1 patch notes

Project Updates #3 | EA v0.0.1 patch notes

19 February 2023

Hello explorers of Utgardr,

the first patch is live and here below are the changes made to the game:

  • 3 Steam achievements implemented;
  • Second Horgr return road simplified;
  • Jump Force inertia decreased by 9%;
  • Objects interaction delay decreased to 1s;
  • Max jump delay Idle decreased to 0,8s;
  • Can climb again delay decreased to 1,5s;
  • Indicative runes on Menhirs and red signs implemented;
  • Some platforms to jump made easier;
  • New grey platforms implemented;
  • Road to first Horgr rebuilt;
  • First crouch trunks ambient edited;
  • Small world edits;

Have a wonderful day, the Utgardr Team...

