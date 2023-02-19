Project Updates #3 | EA v0.0.1 patch notes

Hello explorers of Utgardr,
the first patch is live and here below are the changes made to the game:
- 3 Steam achievements implemented;
- Second Horgr return road simplified;
- Jump Force inertia decreased by 9%;
- Objects interaction delay decreased to 1s;
- Max jump delay Idle decreased to 0,8s;
- Can climb again delay decreased to 1,5s;
- Indicative runes on Menhirs and red signs implemented;
- Some platforms to jump made easier;
- New grey platforms implemented;
- Road to first Horgr rebuilt;
- First crouch trunks ambient edited;
- Small world edits;
Have a wonderful day, the Utgardr Team...
