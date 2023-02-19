What's NEW in Version a.2.1.0
Party System:
The Party Screen can be accessed via Main Menu > Extras > Party.
When Tier 1+ characters are within your party (max 4), they provide additional stat benefits. Higher tier characters provide more benefits.
General:
- Overhaul to stat system (under-the-hood).
- Added tools to force the game into windowed mode and reset the screen resolution on launch. Right click Mobmania > Manage > Browse Local Files > Tools. Optionally, run the game with the +forcewindow Launch Options.
- The stats tab can now display more info.
- Lucy's Fatal Blow execute chance changed from 20/25/30 >>> 10/20/30.
- Added shortcuts to the Black Market/Market within the Market/Black Market, respectively
- Added a shortcut to the Party Screen in Character Select.
- Various visual tweaks.
- The Badge Screen now indicates when no badges are owned.
- Removed screen resolution slider from the in-game settings menu. This is in preparation for changes to the in-game settings menu as well as to prevent accidentally setting the screen resolution much larger than intended.
- Standardized attack speed terminology removing "shorter delay between.." style descriptions.
Black Market:
- Added Coupons page.
- Added Party Slot Coupon.
Bugs/Misc:
- Fixed a bug where Snowman would crash the game during Practice/Tutorial.
- Tweaked Jamie's Tornado hitbox to better match its visuals.
- Fixed a bug where the game would vanish from the taskbar.
- Fixed a bug where Leo's Dual Revolver Rank 6 upgrade didn't apply.
Special thanks to the Discord community!
