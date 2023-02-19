Share · View all patches · Build 10586018 · Last edited 19 February 2023 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy

What's NEW in Version a.2.1.0

Party System:

The Party Screen can be accessed via Main Menu > Extras > Party.

When Tier 1+ characters are within your party (max 4), they provide additional stat benefits. Higher tier characters provide more benefits.

General:

Overhaul to stat system (under-the-hood).

Added tools to force the game into windowed mode and reset the screen resolution on launch. Right click Mobmania > Manage > Browse Local Files > Tools. Optionally, run the game with the +forcewindow Launch Options.

The stats tab can now display more info.

Lucy's Fatal Blow execute chance changed from 20/25/30 >>> 10/20/30.

Added shortcuts to the Black Market/Market within the Market/Black Market, respectively

Added a shortcut to the Party Screen in Character Select.

Various visual tweaks.

The Badge Screen now indicates when no badges are owned.

Removed screen resolution slider from the in-game settings menu. This is in preparation for changes to the in-game settings menu as well as to prevent accidentally setting the screen resolution much larger than intended.

Standardized attack speed terminology removing "shorter delay between.." style descriptions.

Black Market:

Added Coupons page.

page. Added Party Slot Coupon.

Bugs/Misc:

Fixed a bug where Snowman would crash the game during Practice/Tutorial.

Tweaked Jamie's Tornado hitbox to better match its visuals.

Fixed a bug where the game would vanish from the taskbar.

Fixed a bug where Leo's Dual Revolver Rank 6 upgrade didn't apply.

Special thanks to the Discord community!