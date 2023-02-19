 Skip to content

Mobmania update for 19 February 2023

Version a.2.1.0

Build 10586018

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's NEW in Version a.2.1.0

Party System:

The Party Screen can be accessed via Main Menu > Extras > Party.

When Tier 1+ characters are within your party (max 4), they provide additional stat benefits. Higher tier characters provide more benefits.

General:

  • Overhaul to stat system (under-the-hood).
  • Added tools to force the game into windowed mode and reset the screen resolution on launch. Right click Mobmania > Manage > Browse Local Files > Tools. Optionally, run the game with the +forcewindow Launch Options.
  • The stats tab can now display more info.
  • Lucy's Fatal Blow execute chance changed from 20/25/30 >>> 10/20/30.
  • Added shortcuts to the Black Market/Market within the Market/Black Market, respectively
  • Added a shortcut to the Party Screen in Character Select.
  • Various visual tweaks.
  • The Badge Screen now indicates when no badges are owned.
  • Removed screen resolution slider from the in-game settings menu. This is in preparation for changes to the in-game settings menu as well as to prevent accidentally setting the screen resolution much larger than intended.
  • Standardized attack speed terminology removing "shorter delay between.." style descriptions.

Black Market:

  • Added Coupons page.
  • Added Party Slot Coupon.

Bugs/Misc:

  • Fixed a bug where Snowman would crash the game during Practice/Tutorial.
  • Tweaked Jamie's Tornado hitbox to better match its visuals.
  • Fixed a bug where the game would vanish from the taskbar.
  • Fixed a bug where Leo's Dual Revolver Rank 6 upgrade didn't apply.

Special thanks to the Discord community!

