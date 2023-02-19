 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pathogen: Survival update for 19 February 2023

Patch 1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10585909 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • Marksman Perk (increased headshot damage, decreased body shot damage)
  • Wind weapon upgrade (chance to instantly kill and blow away shot enemies)
  • Fortune weapon upgrade (increased chance for killed enemies to drop powerups)
  • Damage powerup (increases damage by 5%)
  • Muzzle sounds of weapons are now completely unique for each weapon, and are the same even when upgraded
  • Sound effects from upgrade box to indicate what weapon type was given

Changes:

  • Ability perk now reduces ability cooldown by 35% instead of 65%
  • Runner perk now called speed perk: allows for increased weapon swap speed and aim down sight speed, as well as previous movement speed
  • Zombies have increased health to offset addition of damage powerup
  • Speed powerup has been removed
  • Tank perk and Speed (Runner) perk can now be used together
  • Box zombie no longer drops ammo or health powerups
  • Semi automatic weapons no longer have the option to upgrade grips, making it cheaper for them to become max level
  • Pistols have more reserve ammunition: 8 magazines worth to 11
  • Snipers have more reserve ammunition: 12 magazines worth to 15

Bug Fixes:

  • Powerup text disappeared randomly when picking up multiple powerups at the same time
  • Ability cooldowns now are displayed more accurately when using the ability perk
  • Pregnant zombie no longer stretches when killed

Changed files in this update

Depot 2084511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link