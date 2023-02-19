Patch 1.2.0

New Content:
- Marksman Perk (increased headshot damage, decreased body shot damage)
- Wind weapon upgrade (chance to instantly kill and blow away shot enemies)
- Fortune weapon upgrade (increased chance for killed enemies to drop powerups)
- Damage powerup (increases damage by 5%)
- Muzzle sounds of weapons are now completely unique for each weapon, and are the same even when upgraded
- Sound effects from upgrade box to indicate what weapon type was given
Changes:
- Ability perk now reduces ability cooldown by 35% instead of 65%
- Runner perk now called speed perk: allows for increased weapon swap speed and aim down sight speed, as well as previous movement speed
- Zombies have increased health to offset addition of damage powerup
- Speed powerup has been removed
- Tank perk and Speed (Runner) perk can now be used together
- Box zombie no longer drops ammo or health powerups
- Semi automatic weapons no longer have the option to upgrade grips, making it cheaper for them to become max level
- Pistols have more reserve ammunition: 8 magazines worth to 11
- Snipers have more reserve ammunition: 12 magazines worth to 15
Bug Fixes:
- Powerup text disappeared randomly when picking up multiple powerups at the same time
- Ability cooldowns now are displayed more accurately when using the ability perk
- Pregnant zombie no longer stretches when killed
