We've nerfed several bosses that were almost impossible to beat without extensive grinding. We've also added a few things to make the final boss beatable adding 1 save between phase 1 and 2 as well as a warp from facebook city to the final boss's alter
Content Creator's Internet Adventure update for 19 February 2023
Enemy nerf.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
