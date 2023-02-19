 Skip to content

Content Creator's Internet Adventure update for 19 February 2023

Enemy nerf.

Build 10585845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've nerfed several bosses that were almost impossible to beat without extensive grinding. We've also added a few things to make the final boss beatable adding 1 save between phase 1 and 2 as well as a warp from facebook city to the final boss's alter

