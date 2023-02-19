 Skip to content

Star Survivor - Prologue update for 19 February 2023

Hot Patch 2/18/2023

Hot Patch 2/18/2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed triggers triggering other triggers into infinite loops and game crashes
  • added reroll on campaign victory rewards
  • remove random high-hate locations early in the campaign map
  • increase bosses life pool
  • reduced obscuring visibility clouds
  • chickens now spawn directly from asteroids
  • pickup no longer expire
  • removed exp life extension card
  • increased card discovery cost
  • add tapering scale to explosion size
  • end of campaign missions also kills eggs
  • fixed bullet sphere ignoring sound settings
  • increased default pickup range from 2 to 3
  • tractor beams now prevent held enemies from performing specials
  • fixed 3rd ship not showing up in the prologue as unlockable
  • reduced enemy gas ground AOE duration

