- fixed triggers triggering other triggers into infinite loops and game crashes
- added reroll on campaign victory rewards
- remove random high-hate locations early in the campaign map
- increase bosses life pool
- reduced obscuring visibility clouds
- chickens now spawn directly from asteroids
- pickup no longer expire
- removed exp life extension card
- increased card discovery cost
- add tapering scale to explosion size
- end of campaign missions also kills eggs
- fixed bullet sphere ignoring sound settings
- increased default pickup range from 2 to 3
- tractor beams now prevent held enemies from performing specials
- fixed 3rd ship not showing up in the prologue as unlockable
- reduced enemy gas ground AOE duration
Star Survivor - Prologue update for 19 February 2023
Hot Patch 2/18/2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update