Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 19 February 2023

2023.2.19update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Added plot [obstruction of business] [destruction of territory] [destruction of castle] [incitement of uprising]
・Made it possible to plot against a territory even when there is an army in the territory
・Made it possible to propose command commands for the head family's territories when he was a senior vassal.
・ Temporarily implemented the proposal "Appointment of the head of the country"
(Since it is a temporary implementation, the cost is 0 and the success rate is 100%.)
・When the rank is senior vassal or higher, when the prisoner is released after the turn has passed
Fixed a bug that occasionally caused the game to become unplayable
・Other minor bug fixes
・Other minor fixes

