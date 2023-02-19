2023.2.19update

・Added plot [obstruction of business] [destruction of territory] [destruction of castle] [incitement of uprising]

・Made it possible to plot against a territory even when there is an army in the territory

・Made it possible to propose command commands for the head family's territories when he was a senior vassal.

・ Temporarily implemented the proposal "Appointment of the head of the country"

(Since it is a temporary implementation, the cost is 0 and the success rate is 100%.)

・When the rank is senior vassal or higher, when the prisoner is released after the turn has passed

Fixed a bug that occasionally caused the game to become unplayable

・Other minor bug fixes

・Other minor fixes