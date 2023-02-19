20230219版本更新

1、增加主菜单可选新角色
2、删除主菜单可选女巫角色
3、修复瑞德镜头往前时的鬼畜头
【公告及更新预告】
1、现为提高游戏品质，避免每次打开游戏都需要更新的繁琐，现由原来的【日更】调整为【周更】。
2、专为新主角提供的独特玩法和专属枪械系统目前正在紧张制作与调试之中，将于近期开放。
