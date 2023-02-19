 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

僵尸（THE JIANG SHI） update for 19 February 2023

20230219版本更新

Share · View all patches · Build 10585536 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、增加主菜单可选新角色
2、删除主菜单可选女巫角色
3、修复瑞德镜头往前时的鬼畜头

【公告及更新预告】
1、现为提高游戏品质，避免每次打开游戏都需要更新的繁琐，现由原来的【日更】调整为【周更】。
2、专为新主角提供的独特玩法和专属枪械系统目前正在紧张制作与调试之中，将于近期开放。

Changed files in this update

Depot 2236481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link