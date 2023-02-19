2 Year Anniversary Update! ALS Reborn

If there's any major issues please report them in discord or via the form you can access in the main menu of the game. Thank you for buying and playing the game! I apologize for the long period of silence, but I never gave up on the game!

Patch Notes:

Reworked Combat and Emotion System:

8 guns

4 offensive combat abilities

3 utility abilities

4 biomes

13 enemy types

Boss fights!

A lot of new music and sound effects.

Combat has been completely overhauled to create a more fluid and intense experience. All weapons have infinite ammo and directly tie into the reworked emotion system. No more gimmicky wheel to access emotions. Your alien feels emotions by getting kills, taking damage, etc. Your weapons and your abilities use your emotion.

Diverse Enemies: With 13 different enemy types to fight, combat will never be dull. From the small and agile to the massive and intimidating, you'll need to stay on your toes to survive. Each enemy has its own unique abilities and weaknesses, so be sure to strategize accordingly.

Biomes: Explore four unique biome types, each with their own hazards, creatures, and treasures. From the moist forests to the pink mountains, there's always something new to discover.

Abilities: Create a custom loadout of utility and damage abilities that tie into the emotion system. You can create your own unique playstyle by combining different abilities with different guns.

End Game Victory and Loss System: A new meta progression system has been added that lets you progress even when you lose. Additionally, there's new end game victory conditions and a placeholder ending to the game before I add more story.

Boss Fights: Test your skills against epic boss battles, each with their own unique mechanics and abilities. Defeat them to unlock powerful new rewards.

Feedback Button: We want to hear from you! You can now easily provide feedback or report bugs directly from the main menu.

We hope you enjoy this major update to Alien Life Simulator. As always, we appreciate your feedback and will continue to make improvements based on your suggestions.