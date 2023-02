Fixed a bug where furniture was sometimes awkwardly placed when generating a Restaurant.

Changed Small Flashlight weight from 0.1 to 0.2.

Changed Advanced Hand Crank Generator weight from 2 to 1.3.

Changed Scrap Plastic weight from 0.1 to 0.05.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Best,

In-geon