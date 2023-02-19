Small Additions and bug fixes.

This update will include some small, yet nice, additions and some bug fixes.

Added:

-An exit game button on the pause screen which will take you back to the main menu.

-A quit game option on the main menu.

Fixes:

-Fixed the issue of 'moon walking' and causing the player to not be able to shoot.

-Fixed the pause/minimap not loading after collecting some items.

-Removed some destroyable blocks from a specific map.

-Hopefully fixed saving issues. For some reason, some players save files were being erased.

NOTE This may still be a potential bug so please be sure to report it if it happens to you.