Pentacore update for 19 February 2023

Small Additions and bug fixes.

This update will include some small, yet nice, additions and some bug fixes.

Added:
-An exit game button on the pause screen which will take you back to the main menu.
-A quit game option on the main menu.

Fixes:
-Fixed the issue of 'moon walking' and causing the player to not be able to shoot.
-Fixed the pause/minimap not loading after collecting some items.
-Removed some destroyable blocks from a specific map.
-Hopefully fixed saving issues. For some reason, some players save files were being erased.
NOTE This may still be a potential bug so please be sure to report it if it happens to you.

