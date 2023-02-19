 Skip to content

Pizza Tower update for 19 February 2023

Patch Notes v1.0.214

Build 10585400

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the credits.
  • You can no longer pause during the final phase transition of the final boss.
  • You can no longer pause during the final sequence of the final boss.
  • Removed the extra pineapple toppin in Pizzascare.
  • Fixed an issue where you could keep the Controller binds menu even if un-paused, causing a softlock.
  • Fixed an issue where you could get softlocked in the Controller binding menu by pressing right.

