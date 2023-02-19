- Updated the credits.
- You can no longer pause during the final phase transition of the final boss.
- You can no longer pause during the final sequence of the final boss.
- Removed the extra pineapple toppin in Pizzascare.
- Fixed an issue where you could keep the Controller binds menu even if un-paused, causing a softlock.
- Fixed an issue where you could get softlocked in the Controller binding menu by pressing right.
Pizza Tower update for 19 February 2023
Patch Notes v1.0.214
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update