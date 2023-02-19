No Stars Required to Progress - Patch Notes

Due to popular demand, I have removed the requirement to collect a certain amount of stars in order to progress to the next championship.
Also added some more music :)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Due to popular demand, I have removed the requirement to collect a certain amount of stars in order to progress to the next championship.
Also added some more music :)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update