Punch A Bunch update for 19 February 2023

No Stars Required to Progress - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10585395 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to popular demand, I have removed the requirement to collect a certain amount of stars in order to progress to the next championship.

Also added some more music :)

