My Home/Zombie Center update for 19 February 2023

Beta 1.1.0 Changes

Beta 1.1.0 Changes

Build 10585267 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Zombies AI.
-Zombie death voice now attract other zombies for a few seconds.
-Zombies now roam a wider area.
-Reduced accuracy of fat zombie directional changes.

Change about Throwing weapons.
-Zombies now drop their stabbing projectile weapons when they die.

About Game Progression
-Add a Spawn Point when Player killed over 100 zombies.

Fix Bugs
-Fixed a problem in which using the Pow action at some timing would ignore the movement stop during an attack.

Announcement
-We will reset the score ranking as the game balance has changed significantly.

