Beta 1.1.0 Changes

Change Zombies AI.
-Zombie death voice now attract other zombies for a few seconds.
-Zombies now roam a wider area.
-Reduced accuracy of fat zombie directional changes.
Change about Throwing weapons.
-Zombies now drop their stabbing projectile weapons when they die.
About Game Progression
-Add a Spawn Point when Player killed over 100 zombies.
Fix Bugs
-Fixed a problem in which using the Pow action at some timing would ignore the movement stop during an attack.
Announcement
-We will reset the score ranking as the game balance has changed significantly.
Changed files in this update