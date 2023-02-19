Beta 1.1.0 Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10585267 · Last edited 19 February 2023 – 03:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Change Zombies AI.

-Zombie death voice now attract other zombies for a few seconds.

-Zombies now roam a wider area.

-Reduced accuracy of fat zombie directional changes.

Change about Throwing weapons.

-Zombies now drop their stabbing projectile weapons when they die.

About Game Progression

-Add a Spawn Point when Player killed over 100 zombies.

Fix Bugs

-Fixed a problem in which using the Pow action at some timing would ignore the movement stop during an attack.

Announcement

-We will reset the score ranking as the game balance has changed significantly.