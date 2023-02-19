UPDATE V1.0039

Welcome to all the new players and thank you all so much for your support!
Here are the patch notes (1.0039.33):
INVENTORY
- Increased total capacity for a stack of items from 9999 to 99999
- Max total materials cap in "inventory" has been increased
- Max total potions cap in "inventory" has been increased
- Max total scrolls cap in "inventory" has been increased
- Max total crystals cap in "inventory" has been increased
- Max total gemstones cap in "inventory" has been increased
- Max total soulshots cap in "inventory" has been increased
- Max total soulshots cap in "shared stash" has been increased
- Max total keys cap in "inventory" has been increased
SYSTEM
- Added new character save slot (myhero9.data in gamefolder)
- Character select loader has been reworked
- World save system has been reworked
- Added new expanded world save (towersave.data in gamefolder)
COMBAT
- Huge improvement to combat AI behaviour when the player character is pinned against a side wall (This affects all classes but mostly ranged combat will improve when kiting enemies)
CLASSES
- Archmage "Arcane Power" proc now correctly shows up in the upper condition UI
- Bishop "Blessed" heal amount is severely increased
- Stalker "Mortal Blow" chance slighty reduced
- Soultaker "Drain Soul" will now correctly work when mastery rank 1 is learned and not before
TOWER
- Tweaks to floor 73 spawn ratio
- Tweaks to floor 79 spawn ratio
- Tweaks to floor 81 spawn ratio/amount
- Tweaks to floor 82 spawn ratio/amount
- Tweaks to floor 84 spawn ratio
- Tweaks to all enemies health/damage above floor 60
- Tweaks to item find to increase quantity of "Always Drop" items
- Tweaks to item find to increase quantity of "Rare" items
MISC
- Setting skip cinematics now also speeds up boss door opening and floor change
- Added a couple of crafting textures
- Added a new tutorial that explains camera zoom in/out function (middle mousebutton)
- Fixed an error where upper condition UI would not show up after using resurrection
- Fixed an error where "Barkskin" would stay on permanent after the character died with it
- Fixed an animation error where a loaded fireball didn't reset when an enemy got stunned ("Elf Seer/Dragons")
- Fixed a visual error where "Emerald Shard" was shown as an "Amethyst Fragment"
- Fixed issue with incorrect values over maximum capacity per item stack
- Fixed issues with transfering soulshots to shared stash
- Fixed issues with transfering chests to shared stash
- Fixed issue with ring slot 4 hover showing incorrect name
- Fixed issue with ring slot 4 enchant/equip menu not reseting
- Fixed issue with No-grade helmets, access to enchant/disenchant
- Fixed issue with No-grade armors, access to enchant/disenchant
- Fixed issue with No-grade, could be disenchanted to C-grade crystals
- Many improvements to inventory and shared stash systems
- Many improvements to crafting and equipment systems
- Minor convenience adjustments
- Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
Changed files in this update