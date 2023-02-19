UPDATE V1.0039

Share · View all patches · Build 10585243 · Last edited 19 February 2023 – 03:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to all the new players and thank you all so much for your support!

Here are the patch notes (1.0039.33):

INVENTORY

Increased total capacity for a stack of items from 9999 to 99999

Max total materials cap in "inventory" has been increased

Max total potions cap in "inventory" has been increased

Max total scrolls cap in "inventory" has been increased

Max total crystals cap in "inventory" has been increased

Max total gemstones cap in "inventory" has been increased

Max total soulshots cap in "inventory" has been increased

Max total soulshots cap in "shared stash" has been increased

Max total keys cap in "inventory" has been increased

SYSTEM

Added new character save slot (myhero9.data in gamefolder)

Character select loader has been reworked

World save system has been reworked

Added new expanded world save (towersave.data in gamefolder)

COMBAT

Huge improvement to combat AI behaviour when the player character is pinned against a side wall (This affects all classes but mostly ranged combat will improve when kiting enemies)

CLASSES

Archmage "Arcane Power" proc now correctly shows up in the upper condition UI

Bishop "Blessed" heal amount is severely increased

Stalker "Mortal Blow" chance slighty reduced

Soultaker "Drain Soul" will now correctly work when mastery rank 1 is learned and not before

TOWER

Tweaks to floor 73 spawn ratio

Tweaks to floor 79 spawn ratio

Tweaks to floor 81 spawn ratio/amount

Tweaks to floor 82 spawn ratio/amount

Tweaks to floor 84 spawn ratio

Tweaks to all enemies health/damage above floor 60

Tweaks to item find to increase quantity of "Always Drop" items

Tweaks to item find to increase quantity of "Rare" items

MISC