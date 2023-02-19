 Skip to content

Tower Walker update for 19 February 2023

UPDATE V1.0039

Share · View all patches · Build 10585243 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to all the new players and thank you all so much for your support!

Here are the patch notes (1.0039.33):

INVENTORY

  • Increased total capacity for a stack of items from 9999 to 99999
  • Max total materials cap in "inventory" has been increased
  • Max total potions cap in "inventory" has been increased
  • Max total scrolls cap in "inventory" has been increased
  • Max total crystals cap in "inventory" has been increased
  • Max total gemstones cap in "inventory" has been increased
  • Max total soulshots cap in "inventory" has been increased
  • Max total soulshots cap in "shared stash" has been increased
  • Max total keys cap in "inventory" has been increased

SYSTEM

  • Added new character save slot (myhero9.data in gamefolder)
  • Character select loader has been reworked
  • World save system has been reworked
  • Added new expanded world save (towersave.data in gamefolder)

COMBAT

  • Huge improvement to combat AI behaviour when the player character is pinned against a side wall (This affects all classes but mostly ranged combat will improve when kiting enemies)

CLASSES

  • Archmage "Arcane Power" proc now correctly shows up in the upper condition UI
  • Bishop "Blessed" heal amount is severely increased
  • Stalker "Mortal Blow" chance slighty reduced
  • Soultaker "Drain Soul" will now correctly work when mastery rank 1 is learned and not before

TOWER

  • Tweaks to floor 73 spawn ratio
  • Tweaks to floor 79 spawn ratio
  • Tweaks to floor 81 spawn ratio/amount
  • Tweaks to floor 82 spawn ratio/amount
  • Tweaks to floor 84 spawn ratio
  • Tweaks to all enemies health/damage above floor 60
  • Tweaks to item find to increase quantity of "Always Drop" items
  • Tweaks to item find to increase quantity of "Rare" items

MISC

  • Setting skip cinematics now also speeds up boss door opening and floor change
  • Added a couple of crafting textures
  • Added a new tutorial that explains camera zoom in/out function (middle mousebutton)
  • Fixed an error where upper condition UI would not show up after using resurrection
  • Fixed an error where "Barkskin" would stay on permanent after the character died with it
  • Fixed an animation error where a loaded fireball didn't reset when an enemy got stunned ("Elf Seer/Dragons")
  • Fixed a visual error where "Emerald Shard" was shown as an "Amethyst Fragment"
  • Fixed issue with incorrect values over maximum capacity per item stack
  • Fixed issues with transfering soulshots to shared stash
  • Fixed issues with transfering chests to shared stash
  • Fixed issue with ring slot 4 hover showing incorrect name
  • Fixed issue with ring slot 4 enchant/equip menu not reseting
  • Fixed issue with No-grade helmets, access to enchant/disenchant
  • Fixed issue with No-grade armors, access to enchant/disenchant
  • Fixed issue with No-grade, could be disenchanted to C-grade crystals
  • Many improvements to inventory and shared stash systems
  • Many improvements to crafting and equipment systems
  • Minor convenience adjustments
  • Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes
  • Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Changed files in this update

Depot 2130061
