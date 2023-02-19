 Skip to content

Neighbor Fight update for 19 February 2023

Tutorial fix - v0.7.2.4

Tutorial fix - v0.7.2.4

  • Fix bomb count in recipe (from 40 to 1 bruh whoops)
  • Fix can't afford to buy Potionator in Tutorial
  • Fix suck sound at Potionator

Note I was a bit drunk while fixing this haha

