Tutorial fix - v0.7.2.4

- Fix bomb count in recipe (from 40 to 1 bruh whoops)
- Fix can't afford to buy Potionator in Tutorial
- Fix suck sound at Potionator
Note I was a bit drunk while fixing this haha
