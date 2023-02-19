Strange Lands Update 0.10

Another small update with some big changes. This update focused mainly on bringing more fun to world 3, but also includes a few quality updates that affect the whole game.
- Improved rendering menus at different resolutions.
- Updated mouse cursor art
- Updated game title art
- Updated tile art (Castle Ice bricks, dirt, Winter rocks)
- Fixed a bug where tile sprites would be rendered slightly off
- Added particle effects when collecting crystals and other items
- Fixed memory leak
Changed files in this update