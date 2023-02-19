 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Strange Lands update for 19 February 2023

Strange Lands Update 0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 10585174 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another small update with some big changes. This update focused mainly on bringing more fun to world 3, but also includes a few quality updates that affect the whole game.

  • Improved rendering menus at different resolutions.
  • Updated mouse cursor art
  • Updated game title art
  • Updated tile art (Castle Ice bricks, dirt, Winter rocks)
  • Fixed a bug where tile sprites would be rendered slightly off
  • Added particle effects when collecting crystals and other items
  • Fixed memory leak

Changed files in this update

Strange Lands Content Depot 1360261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link