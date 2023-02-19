Version I.I.VII

Minor patch with a few fixes
- Fixed a bug where selecting a DLC English voice would cause an error if you switch to Japanese voice
- Re-enabled Japanese translation (still not final)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Minor patch with a few fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update