Selene ~Apoptosis~ update for 19 February 2023

Version I.I.VII

Share · View all patches · Build 10585154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor patch with a few fixes

  • Fixed a bug where selecting a DLC English voice would cause an error if you switch to Japanese voice
  • Re-enabled Japanese translation (still not final)

Changed files in this update

Selene ~Apoptosis~ Content Depot 1398211
  • Loading history…
Depot 1398260
  • Loading history…
