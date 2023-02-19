 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paint Warfare update for 19 February 2023

Development Update: FIXED Paint Warfare Connection Issues (1.11.5)

Share · View all patches · Build 10585124 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone.

Thanks for reporting connection bugs with yesterday's patch, these should all be fixed now.

Connection Fixes

  • Fixed players stuttering and freezing
  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to lose connection to the server, where shooting would not work
  • Various other improvements

Note

  • There will now be a slight delay when eliminating enemies, this is normal while I'm reworking the prediction system

Other Improvements

  • The buttons in the map select will now click
  • Visual improvements to the rank-up screen
  • Tutorial level improvements

Thank you for your patience!
Head to our discord server if you have any suggestions or questions. Enjoy the update!

Changed files in this update

MacOS Content Depot 1190152
  • Loading history…
Linux Content Depot 1190153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link