Development Update: FIXED Paint Warfare Connection Issues (1.11.5)

Hello everyone.
Thanks for reporting connection bugs with yesterday's patch, these should all be fixed now.
Connection Fixes
- Fixed players stuttering and freezing
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to lose connection to the server, where shooting would not work
- Various other improvements
Note
- There will now be a slight delay when eliminating enemies, this is normal while I'm reworking the prediction system
Other Improvements
- The buttons in the map select will now click
- Visual improvements to the rank-up screen
- Tutorial level improvements
Thank you for your patience!
Head to our discord server if you have any suggestions or questions. Enjoy the update!
Changed files in this update