Development Update: FIXED Paint Warfare Connection Issues (1.11.5)

Hello everyone.

Thanks for reporting connection bugs with yesterday's patch, these should all be fixed now.

Connection Fixes

Fixed players stuttering and freezing

Fixed a bug that caused the game to lose connection to the server, where shooting would not work

Various other improvements

Note

There will now be a slight delay when eliminating enemies, this is normal while I'm reworking the prediction system

Other Improvements

The buttons in the map select will now click

Visual improvements to the rank-up screen

Tutorial level improvements

Thank you for your patience!

Head to our discord server if you have any suggestions or questions. Enjoy the update!