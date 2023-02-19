Patch 29 - World Ui!

Hey Y'all, It's that time for some more updates!
Following the last patches animations updates we've decided to continue on that track with an overhaul of the play menu! This new menu gives GMs & Players a greater control of their character, including the abilities to:
- Add health/mana/misc bars! (scrolling on them will auto update the values in edit mode)
- Add Status Icons (including your own custom ones)
- Talk though Speech bubbles.
We will be adding the Animations to a radial menu (or similar) for easier navigation very soon.
As always there's a bunch of other tweaks including the following:
- Alert Messages now colored based on their message.
- All grass can now be walked through
- New custom horse & custom wolf bone rigs.
- Animation loops tweaked/fixed
- Players can now save maps as templates with Ctrl+S
- Keybind
Shift+Pnow toggles the camera pivot indicator (was
Poriginally).
- Keybind
Pchanged to "Ping"
- Flag mesh updated
- General stability and speed tweaks.
You can get involved with feature discussions, suggestion or report bugs over on the discord: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC
Stay Awesome, Stay Creative and Happy Gaming!
Changed files in this update