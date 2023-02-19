Patch 1.3.4 - Infestation

ADDITIONS:
- Infestation system - First pass:
Around the maps piles of bodies can spawn, and these are known as infestations, destroy the infestation to get some good loot and xp. These can be spotted by the red, dark blood color smoke they produce. More is still gonna get added to this and I really want to go over the art for infestations (Think SOD 2 & Last of Us).
- Map marking system - First pass:
Allows the player to place markers on the map, varying from different types and to colors. (Does not save)
- New original music added
- Buildable doors & walls now block spawns
- Added medical container for holding medical items
- Added Toolbox for holding crafting materials
- Added new skill - Huntsman (Extra bag of meat from animal kills.)
- New player stat - Infestations destroyed
CHANGES:
- Changed it so changing difficulty options is enabled by default while in game
- Fuel in vehicles goes down much slower when vehicle is near stationary/stopped
- Miscellaneous changes to loot pool
- Changed 7.62 rounds description
- Changes to depth of field
- Change to military AI sight perception
- Increased distance that certain buildables block AI spawns
- Removed ability for containers to fail opening when at 100%
- You can now block melee attacks in the alternate melee mode (Just hold 'Aim' instead of 'Block')
- Changes to ladder code
- Changes to spawning in classified area
- Optimization improvements
- Increased lockpick stack to 10
- Change to ammo UI
- Change to how game loads save info
- Increased airdrop timer default
- Water well now produces water even when it's not raining or snowing
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed vector drum mag description
- Fixed issue where if player is damaged and changing weapon at same time, game glitches and shows no melee weapon and 0 damage
- Fixed vehicle UI changing scale slightly as numbers changed on the UI
- Fixed on load into game, even if respirator equipped player takes radiation damage/poisoning
- Fixed weird interaction with branch bushes
- Fixed melee aim when alternate mode is turned on
- Fixed 'No Stamina' spam
- Fixed inventory UI staying on screen when exiting to main menu
- Fixed pause menu staying on screen when exiting to main menu
- Fixed military camp spawner multiplier not changing spawns at camps
- Fixed spawning of items in tutorial
- Misc fixes to crafting
- Fixed issue after death where player equipment stays at death position after relog
- Fixed an issue relating to deleting the game causing issues with loading a save file
- Fixed fire particle effect on main menu
Changed files in this update