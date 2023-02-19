Hotfix 1.0.2.107

-Fix height when loading the Saving Cat scene and the Drunk scene too.

-Fixed a problem when using the floater in the water where it’ll delete the item and SAVE.

-Fix the glitch where the ASK button appeared on the Sam point-and-click scene.

-Fix depth of field Off should be before Low.

-Fix on select texture on the rock in the Drunk scene.

-Fix that when one returned to the menu after playing the options reset.

-Fix the visibility of Little Cihuanahualli on the first Lilith cinematic.

-Fix Ball Game Outro

-Fix not being able to get the table after getting out of the scene and coming back.