New Playtest Beta Update - Lots of fixes!

Bug fixes and changes:
- Updated shadow bias
- Create game now creates correct ammount of rounds
- Quickplay now sets default amount of rounds to 3
- Hats now correctly rearrange and initialize upon loading main menu scene
- Updated steam profile UI to not show up during loading screen and its size
- Updated lobby timer to correctly cancel when not enough players
- Updated flamethrower sound to work correctly
- Added respawning in lobbies
- Fixed settings showing when mapvoting is up
- Fixed UI blocking player input
- Updated br circle
- Added weapon droping upon death
- Change grenade launcher bullet speed from 150 -> 25
Changed files in this update