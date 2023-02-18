 Skip to content

Mean Beans Playtest update for 18 February 2023

New Playtest Beta Update - Lots of fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 10584937 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes and changes:

  • Updated shadow bias
  • Create game now creates correct ammount of rounds
  • Quickplay now sets default amount of rounds to 3
  • Hats now correctly rearrange and initialize upon loading main menu scene
  • Updated steam profile UI to not show up during loading screen and its size
  • Updated lobby timer to correctly cancel when not enough players
  • Updated flamethrower sound to work correctly
  • Added respawning in lobbies
  • Fixed settings showing when mapvoting is up
  • Fixed UI blocking player input
  • Updated br circle
  • Added weapon droping upon death
  • Change grenade launcher bullet speed from 150 -> 25

