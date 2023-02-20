New York - Trenton & Amtrak Acela® Walkaround Videos

Ahead of the release of the Northeast Corridor: New York - Trenton, and Amtrak's Acela® on 21 February, tomorrow, we've got some videos of them in action - featuring Amtrak's Acela, the NJ TRANSIT ALP-46, Multi-level Cab Car, and Amfleet Metroliner.

New-York to Trenton

Amtrak's Acela®