- Added a text popup for when a nation purchases a core
- If you switch selected nation while editing its colour, the colour picker now closes automatically
- Fixed nations not actually using money when purchasing cores
- Fixed more Nation name typos in default scenarios
- Fixed not being able to force larger alliances through God Mode
- Fixed other typos around the UI
Ages of Conflict: World War Simulator update for 18 February 2023
v2.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
