 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ages of Conflict: World War Simulator update for 18 February 2023

v2.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10584758 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a text popup for when a nation purchases a core
  • If you switch selected nation while editing its colour, the colour picker now closes automatically
  • Fixed nations not actually using money when purchasing cores
  • Fixed more Nation name typos in default scenarios
  • Fixed not being able to force larger alliances through God Mode
  • Fixed other typos around the UI

Changed files in this update

Depot 2186321
  • Loading history…
Depot 2186322
  • Loading history…
Depot 2186323
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link