Updated to PlayStation Port

Updated the game to the PlayStation port as the original file had crashing issues. Unfortunately, support for this title was discontinued, so obtaining the original code wasn't possible. However, I was able to obtain the PlayStation port and convert it to PC. All control displays are in PlayStation terminology, but the game should be up to date, and should not have crashing issues during startup anymore.

However, this means that if you played the older version, the saved data obtained will not convert over to this port, as the save system had to be re-written after the fact. If you would like to ignore this port, and happened to be playing the older version before-hand, you can find the branch in 'oldversion', which will give you access to the original PC version. But if you haven't played the game before, I recommend sticking with the current available port.