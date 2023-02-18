- General improvements and polish
- Condensed objectives to have multiple stars per objective
- The boss healthbar shakes when you hit them
- Control changes with controllers
- Respawn tutorial AI
- New SFX (Thanks Morti)
- A secret??
- Infinite bug fixes
Battle Tracks Playtest update for 18 February 2023
Version 0.6
