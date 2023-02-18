 Skip to content

Battle Tracks Playtest update for 18 February 2023

Version 0.6

18 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • General improvements and polish
  • Condensed objectives to have multiple stars per objective
  • The boss healthbar shakes when you hit them
  • Control changes with controllers
  • Respawn tutorial AI
  • New SFX (Thanks Morti)
  • A secret??
  • Infinite bug fixes

