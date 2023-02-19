 Skip to content

LIGHTNING Playtest update for 19 February 2023

Tactical Patch 1.0.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10584699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • MAJOR ADDITION: Point Aiming mechanism, AKA Center Axis Relock, AKA Tactical Aiming. Great for accurate first few shots compared to hip-fire. adding more options for tactical gunplay. while in the game Activate with the default Key B.
  • ADDED: Detailed combat report after death in Round-Based modes. see the who and how of receiving damage and done damage.

