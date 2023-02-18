 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Exile of Aphrodisia (2023) update for 18 February 2023

V1.0.2 update released - bugfixes, quality of life, dev mode, and more

Share · View all patches · Build 10584621 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features:

  • Added trail log lifetime slider in the Gameplay settings panel. By default the lifetime remains at 10 seconds, but now players can set it between 2-60 seconds, or forever by sliding all the way to the right. Trail logs can still be dismissed manually by clicking on them individually or the red X to the top-left.
  • Encounters now display their associated theme tags when one or more are associated with it.
    -- The theme tags panel can be dismissed.
    -- Note that theme tags are applied to the encounter as the whole, even if that transformation theme can be averted by player choice or a random roll outcome
    -- Many encounters may be missing theme tags that should have--if you think an encounter should have a tag applied, or think we should introduce more tags altogether, please let us know!
  • Dev / cheat mode can now be turned on or off in the Gameplay settings panel. Always save your game before using these as it is possible to put the game into a bad state with dev commands.

Bugfixes

  • Whatcherdoonheer? Idunwantwhatchersellin! scavenging event should now actually give spools of linen
  • Sick of All These Snakes staff of serpents change morale effect fixed
  • A Rash Pursuit scavenging event change health and morale effects fixed
  • Very Poor and Poor apothecary experimental treatment missing members added in
  • Freecamera controls are now no longer engaged when the save panel is open and the player is typing in a custom save file name
  • Freecamera controls are now no longer engaged when the menu panel is open

Other:

  • Of Beautiful Butterflies and Mysterious Moths now has the Feral Animal theme tag
  • Updated crystal vase cursed artifact artwork
  • Parties are now assigned a guid (globally unique identifier). This has no effect in the game currently, but may be used in future updates for a possible high score / seen endings page.
  • Graphics settings panel style updated to be consistent

Changed files in this update

Depot 2068481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link