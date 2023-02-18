V1.0.2 update released - bugfixes, quality of life, dev mode, and more

New features:
- Added trail log lifetime slider in the Gameplay settings panel. By default the lifetime remains at 10 seconds, but now players can set it between 2-60 seconds, or forever by sliding all the way to the right. Trail logs can still be dismissed manually by clicking on them individually or the red X to the top-left.
- Encounters now display their associated theme tags when one or more are associated with it.
-- The theme tags panel can be dismissed.
-- Note that theme tags are applied to the encounter as the whole, even if that transformation theme can be averted by player choice or a random roll outcome
-- Many encounters may be missing theme tags that should have--if you think an encounter should have a tag applied, or think we should introduce more tags altogether, please let us know!
- Dev / cheat mode can now be turned on or off in the Gameplay settings panel. Always save your game before using these as it is possible to put the game into a bad state with dev commands.
Bugfixes
- Whatcherdoonheer? Idunwantwhatchersellin! scavenging event should now actually give spools of linen
- Sick of All These Snakes staff of serpents change morale effect fixed
- A Rash Pursuit scavenging event change health and morale effects fixed
- Very Poor and Poor apothecary experimental treatment missing members added in
- Freecamera controls are now no longer engaged when the save panel is open and the player is typing in a custom save file name
- Freecamera controls are now no longer engaged when the menu panel is open
Other:
- Of Beautiful Butterflies and Mysterious Moths now has the Feral Animal theme tag
- Updated crystal vase cursed artifact artwork
- Parties are now assigned a guid (globally unique identifier). This has no effect in the game currently, but may be used in future updates for a possible high score / seen endings page.
- Graphics settings panel style updated to be consistent
Changed files in this update