Patch Notes Version 1.0.1

We are distributing an uptate to improve the stability of gameplay. Please apply the latest update before you enjoy the game.
Major Game Changes :
Bug Fixes
- Fix the intermittent movement to the tutorial map in certain situations
- Other performance improvements and bug fixes.
The version number of this update shown at the Title Screen will be as follows :
App Ver. 1.0.1
We would continue to improve 'OVE: The Sword of Liberation' so that you can enjoy it more comfortably.
Please stay tuned for more news.
Changed files in this update