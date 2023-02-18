Patch Notes Version 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10584576 · Last edited 18 February 2023 – 21:52:11 UTC by Wendy

We are distributing an uptate to improve the stability of gameplay. Please apply the latest update before you enjoy the game.

Major Game Changes :

Bug Fixes

Fix the intermittent movement to the tutorial map in certain situations

Other performance improvements and bug fixes.

The version number of this update shown at the Title Screen will be as follows :

App Ver. 1.0.1

We would continue to improve 'OVE: The Sword of Liberation' so that you can enjoy it more comfortably.

Please stay tuned for more news.