Achievements added!

Steam Achievements have been added to the game!

We've added thirty-seven (37) achievements including some very challenging achievements like completing all 1,000 challenge levels with 3 stars!

When you launch the game after this update you will see a screen like the one below letting you know achievements have been added. The game will check for any achievements you may have already earned. Not all achievements can be checked for prior completion because the data needed to earn them wasn't being tracked.

Let us know if you run into any issues with this update!