 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Golf Solitaire Simple update for 19 February 2023

Achievements added!

Share · View all patches · Build 10584560 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steam Achievements have been added to the game!

We've added thirty-seven (37) achievements including some very challenging achievements like completing all 1,000 challenge levels with 3 stars!

When you launch the game after this update you will see a screen like the one below letting you know achievements have been added. The game will check for any achievements you may have already earned. Not all achievements can be checked for prior completion because the data needed to earn them wasn't being tracked.

Let us know if you run into any issues with this update!

Changed files in this update

Golf Solitaire Simple Windows Depot Depot 1780381
  • Loading history…
Golf Solitaire Simple macOS Depot Depot 1780382
  • Loading history…
Golf Solitaire Simple Linux Depot Depot 1780383
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link