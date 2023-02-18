 Skip to content

Mannequin update for 18 February 2023

February 19 Patch Notes

Build 10584559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed 'Background Image' section constantly closing whenever any value is changed inside.
  • Fixed female template arm physics for Inochi2D export, and added some new poses with Inochi2D rigging.
  • Fixed movement misalignment when exporting to Inochi2D with 'Mirror Pose' enabled.
  • Camera node now automatically added when exporting to Inochi2D.

