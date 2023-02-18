Patch 1.0.1 - Leaderboards fixed + Extra Keys

Patch 1.0.1 Notes:
Fixed the Leaderboards not working. Now the following should work:
- High Score Leaderboards Uploaded when beating Standard modes
- Boss Streak Leaderboard Uploaded when out of lives in Boss Rush mode
- Speed Run Leaderboards Uploaded when beating Speed Run modes.
Also added additional keys:
The following keys will all function the same way:
Direction Arrows/WSAD (Can both be used simultaneously)
Keys Z, H, Y, 1 and SHIFT (Mainly used for backing out of menus & holding to run as player)
Keys X, J, U, 2 and CONTROL
Keys C, K, I, 3 and SPACE (Used for menu selecting and jumping, double jumping, hovering as player)
*Keys V, L, 0, 4 and ALT (Used for restoring defaults in menu and bursting as player)
