 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Comit Legends update for 18 February 2023

Patch 1.0.1 - Leaderboards fixed + Extra Keys

Share · View all patches · Build 10584518 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.1 Notes:

Fixed the Leaderboards not working. Now the following should work:

  • High Score Leaderboards Uploaded when beating Standard modes
  • Boss Streak Leaderboard Uploaded when out of lives in Boss Rush mode
  • Speed Run Leaderboards Uploaded when beating Speed Run modes.

Also added additional keys:

The following keys will all function the same way:

Direction Arrows/WSAD (Can both be used simultaneously)
Keys Z, H, Y, 1 and SHIFT (Mainly used for backing out of menus & holding to run as player)
Keys X, J, U, 2 and CONTROL
Keys C, K, I, 3 and SPACE (Used for menu selecting and jumping, double jumping, hovering as player)
*Keys V, L, 0, 4 and ALT (Used for restoring defaults in menu and bursting as player)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1826001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link