Patch 1.0.1 - Leaderboards fixed + Extra Keys

Patch 1.0.1 Notes:

Fixed the Leaderboards not working. Now the following should work:

High Score Leaderboards Uploaded when beating Standard modes

Boss Streak Leaderboard Uploaded when out of lives in Boss Rush mode

Speed Run Leaderboards Uploaded when beating Speed Run modes.

Also added additional keys:

The following keys will all function the same way:

Direction Arrows/WSAD (Can both be used simultaneously)

Keys Z, H, Y, 1 and SHIFT (Mainly used for backing out of menus & holding to run as player)

Keys X, J, U, 2 and CONTROL

Keys C, K, I, 3 and SPACE (Used for menu selecting and jumping, double jumping, hovering as player)

*Keys V, L, 0, 4 and ALT (Used for restoring defaults in menu and bursting as player)