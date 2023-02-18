This update fixes the Mac build to allow the game to run normally again.
Apologies for the earlier error.
The Horus Heresy: Legions update for 18 February 2023
Fix Mac version v3.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The Horus Heresy: Legions Mac Depot 1031142
Changed files in this update