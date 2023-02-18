 Skip to content

The Horus Heresy: Legions update for 18 February 2023

Fix Mac version v3.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes the Mac build to allow the game to run normally again.
Apologies for the earlier error.

The Horus Heresy: Legions Mac Depot 1031142
