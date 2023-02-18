 Skip to content

Web or Dead update for 18 February 2023

v1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10584384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Notes

Changes
  • Introduce Coyote Time for anchor timing
  • Add 3 second countdown before beginning Endless levels
  • Display message when player uses Drop or Glide before it has been unlocked
  • Make selected menu items blue
Bug Fixes
  • Reset controls menu option now correctly resets walk controls
  • Fix issue causing credits to exit prematurely
  • Show remapped controls in tutorial prompts
  • Fix visual glitch on lavafall on level 4
  • Made anchor near lavafall on level 4 easier to catch
  • Prevent player becoming stuck on rock which breaks during lavafall
  • Keep player in bounds at end of level 7
  • Fix stuck camera at the end of level 10
  • Keep player in bounds at end of level 10
  • Keep player in bounds at beginning of level 13
  • Reduce the number of checkpoints on level 13

