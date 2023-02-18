Release Notes
v1.1.0
Changes
- Introduce Coyote Time for anchor timing
- Add 3 second countdown before beginning Endless levels
- Display message when player uses Drop or Glide before it has been unlocked
- Make selected menu items blue
Bug Fixes
- Reset controls menu option now correctly resets walk controls
- Fix issue causing credits to exit prematurely
- Show remapped controls in tutorial prompts
- Fix visual glitch on lavafall on level 4
- Made anchor near lavafall on level 4 easier to catch
- Prevent player becoming stuck on rock which breaks during lavafall
- Keep player in bounds at end of level 7
- Fix stuck camera at the end of level 10
- Keep player in bounds at end of level 10
- Keep player in bounds at beginning of level 13
- Reduce the number of checkpoints on level 13
