Star Apprentice: Magical Murder Mystery update for 18 February 2023

Major Engine Rewrite - Version 2.0 is out!

18 February 2023

Star Apprentice: Magical Murder Mystery version 2.0 is out!

We've rewritten the game in an entirely new engine.
It goes without saying that this fixes the bugs that occurred in the old version.
If you find any new bugs please don't hesitate to contact us. You can post bug reports in our Discord server: [https://discord.gg/j49Nrx5P4N], or alternatively email them to will.o.works.games+bugs@gmail.com

You may need to uninstall and reinstall the game to get the update.

The old version of the game will still be available to play. You can download it from the rpgmaker_version branch here on Steam and it is also available from our itch.io page.

It's been a hard road to make it here.
Thank you to everyone who's played our game! I can't wait to show you what's coming next from us!

New Features:
  • New control rebinding system
  • More display and audio options
  • Autosaves
  • Save almost anywhere
  • Dialogue history
Content Changes:
  • Many bullet hell patterns are new or updated
  • Some previously unused assets are now used
  • New flavour text in some rooms.
  • Minor adjustments to some scenes
Other
  • Mouse movement is no longer supported, but you can rebind controls to mouse buttons
Where to get updates:

Discord (https://discord.gg/j49Nrx5P4N) - Our community centre where we casually chat about what we're up to
Twitter @Will-o-Works - A place for important announcements
Youtube @Will-o-Works - When we have video updates here's where we'll post them
Website (https://will-o-works.github.io/) - A hub for links to everywhere we can be found

