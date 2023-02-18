 Skip to content

Overrun Survivors update for 18 February 2023

Update v0.7.18-Patch Notes/Hotfixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Metallom's pet companion rotation issue
  • Changed Metallom's End Game Stats image
  • Reduced SFX volume of Polymorph and Poison Bomb
  • Upgrade Screen Text and UI improvements
  • Frostfall level shadow optimization
  • Increased Lightning Boost to 15
  • Increased Fire Boost to 15
  • Increased Dark Boost to 15
  • Increased Poison Boost to 15

