- Fixed Metallom's pet companion rotation issue
- Changed Metallom's End Game Stats image
- Reduced SFX volume of Polymorph and Poison Bomb
- Upgrade Screen Text and UI improvements
- Frostfall level shadow optimization
- Increased Lightning Boost to 15
- Increased Fire Boost to 15
- Increased Dark Boost to 15
- Increased Poison Boost to 15
Overrun Survivors update for 18 February 2023
Update v0.7.18-Patch Notes/Hotfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
