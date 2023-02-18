- added steam achievements
- added steam rich presence
- added discord rich presence
- increased attack speed
- improved death ritual
- kill platform and y momentum when warping
- improved orb launchers
- fixed boss music fade
- fixed bullets sliding on ceilings
- quieter wugs
- activate checkpoints and levels portals by holding up
- improved messaging system
- split dialogue and system messages
- fixed sticky orbs on one ways
- fixed death hardlock
- more interjections from IAIA
- created paywalls for demo build
- fixed punching
- made most checkpoints unmissable
- many sprites have been improved (at least for readability)
- fix warping softlocks
- fixed input queueing not working when stunned
Amata Playtest update for 18 February 2023
Polishing up ahead of Next Fest!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
