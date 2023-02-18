 Skip to content

Amata Playtest update for 18 February 2023

Polishing up ahead of Next Fest!

Share · View all patches · Build 10584305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added steam achievements
  • added steam rich presence
  • added discord rich presence
  • increased attack speed
  • improved death ritual
  • kill platform and y momentum when warping
  • improved orb launchers
  • fixed boss music fade
  • fixed bullets sliding on ceilings
  • quieter wugs
  • activate checkpoints and levels portals by holding up
  • improved messaging system
  • split dialogue and system messages
  • fixed sticky orbs on one ways
  • fixed death hardlock
  • more interjections from IAIA
  • created paywalls for demo build
  • fixed punching
  • made most checkpoints unmissable
  • many sprites have been improved (at least for readability)
  • fix warping softlocks
  • fixed input queueing not working when stunned

